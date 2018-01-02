Bundesliga

Leipzig confirm Keita will stay put

RB Leipzig have denied midfielder Naby Keita is trying to force through an early move to Premier League side Liverpool in January.

With the transfer window having re-opened, there have been rumours the Guinea international has become unsettled at the Red Bull Arena and asked to join the Reds six months earlier than the agreed-upon terms.

Keita signed a lucrative deal with the Merseyside giants after they reportedly activated the £48 million release clause in his contract.

However, Die Bullen CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has denied the paper talk, telling Bild: “There are contracts, and they say that he will be a Liverpool employee from July 1 onwards.

“It’s not Naby’s disposition [to save himself]. Our pros have character and are ambitious.

“I am not worried. In 2018, I expect everyone to step up with maximum mentality, force and character. That’s what makes us strong, and that’s what we need for a successful Ruckrunde.

“We want to achieve a lot, want to return to Europe and would love to again qualify for Champions League.”

