Schalke cool down Goretzka to Bayern reports

FC Schalke 04 have swiftly denied reports that midfielder Leon Goretzka has agreed to join FC Bayern München at the end of the season.

German publication Bild claimed on Monday that the Germany international agreed on a pre-contract with the Bundesliga Champions.

However, Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has played down rumours which comes as a welcome boost to Juventus, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United – who are all keen on securing the player on a free transfer.

“He has not informed us that he has decided to leave. I trust Leon and his agent with whom I was in contact yesterday,” he told Sport1.

The 22-year-old midfielder has scored six times in 12 games for the senior German national team since making his debut in May 2014.