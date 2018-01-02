Arnold commits to Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg have announced a new deal for Germany international midfielder Maximilian Arnold that will keep him at the Bundesliga side until the summer of 2022.

After graduating from the club’s academy and becoming the youngest ever debutant in the club’s history at the age of 17 in 2011 – Arnold has become a key member of the Wolfsburg starting XI.

His ability to play all across the forward line and in central midfield has made him an invaluable asset to Die Wölfe over the past six years – as he amassed 176 appearances for the club.

“I am very happy to have signed an early contract extension with VfL,” Arnold told the club’s website after signing the two-year extension.

“I matured into a Bundesliga player at Wolfsburg and I want to make the next steps in my development here.

“The fact that the club has such faith in me is a wonderful confirmation of their massive belief in me. That trust is something I wish to pay back to the club.”