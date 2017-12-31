Pjaca could join Schalke on loan

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says the club will consider letting Marko Pjaca leave on loan in January.

FC Schalke 04 has been touted as a possible destination for the Croatia international, in a bid to return to full fitness.

Pjaca only made his comeback from a cruciate ligament injury that cost him eight months on the sidelines, for the club’s youth side in November.

But in order to be fit for the first team, Marotta admitted a loan deal could be arranged.

Marotta told Mediaset Premium: “Pjaca is coming off a worrying and lengthy knee injury.

“It is only opportune that he finds match fitness with consistent playing time while out on loan and it could well be Schalke.”

Marotta added that Liverpool’s Emre Can may be a potential signing for the club in January.

He added: “Emre Can is a good player and a good opportunity. That’s all I will say for now, and all we have said in the past too.”

Juventus beat Hellas Verona 3-1 on Saturday to remain a point behind Serie A leaders, Napoli.