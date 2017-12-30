Oxford may return to Germany

West Ham defender Reece Oxford may end up in the Bundesliga again despite being recalled from his loan spell at VfL Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

The teenager spent the first half of the season at Die Fohlen but has since been brought back to England by new Hammers boss David Moyes.

Moyes claimed Oxford would be assessed by his coaching team over the coming days before deciding what’s best for the England youth international’s long-term future.

However, Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl confirmed they are keen on signing the 19-year-old on a permanent deal, although they do face competition from domestic rivals RB Leipzig.

“We were informed of their decision to activate the clause and recall him this morning,” Eberl told reporters.

“However, we continue to be in talks with West Ham regarding Reece Oxford completing a permanent move to Borussia. It is also the player’s wish to stay at Gladbach.”