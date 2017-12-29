West Ham recall defender from Borussia loan

West Ham have recalled hot prospect Reece Oxford from his loan spell at Borussia VfL 1900 Monchengladbach, as they consider the 19-year-old’s future.

Oxford has only made four appearances for Monchengladbach this season, yet they still want to sign him on a permanent basis, as do RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga pair are looking to do a deal around the £5.5million mark, with the defender rated as a top prospect for the future.

Would be mad for West Ham to sell Reece Oxford and it’s my understanding that they don’t intend to let him go. — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) December 29, 2017

West Ham would only consider selling Oxford if they received an offer in excess of that figure.

But new manager David Moyes wants to assess Oxford’s ability before contemplating selling him and has decided to activate the recall clause in his loan deal.

“We will take a look at him and see how he is,” said Moyes.

“I hope we can help improve him. I’ve only just met him, but I know he is well thought of here and we will work with him.”