‘Aubameyang crushed by offers’

Borussia Dortmund president Reinhard Rauball says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left "mentally crushed" after failing to find a new club.

The Gabonese striker was a reported target for a number of top sides after ending the 2016/17 season as top goal scorer with 31 goals.

But while speculation rolled on, a deal failed to materialise, with Aubameyang now expected to remain at Dortmund until the end of the season at least.

Speaking to Kicker, Rauball said: "For many years now, he has put in great performances for the club and also became the league’s top scorer.

“Auba is pleasant, has humour, he smiles. If you know the numbers, you need to understand that, at one point, he was mentally crushed by the offers.

“That he’s not earning those sums today is not because we blocked his move, but it’s down to the behaviour of clubs, and sometimes also the associations, who played a role in it.

“Aubameyang, to me, is a player who has played an influential role in our rise. He’s one of the cornerstones of our success.”