Wagner: Not the right time to return to Germany

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner insists the Premier League is just too exciting to leave for a return to the Bundesliga at this moment in time.

The German coach joined Huddersfield from Borussia Dortmund’s reserve team in 2015 and last season led the club to promotion from the Championship via the play-offs.

The Terriers have performed above expectations in their first Premier League season and occupy 11th position in the standings, after 20 games.

Wagner has consequently been linked with Bundesliga outfit TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, who may soon need to replace in-demand manager Julian Nagelsmann, but the Terriers boss is not yet ready to return to his home nation.

“The right moment to leave this wonderful club has not come yet,” he told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

“Indeed, there were a few options already to talk to Bundesliga clubs. But it’s all about timing, like always in life.

“What has been created here at Huddersfield is too big, and the Premier League is too exciting.”