Heynckes encouraged by Sule development

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes says the addition of Niklas Sule to the squad has made the Bundesliga champions that much stronger.

Sule joined Die Roten in the off-season for a reported €20 million fee after starring for domestic rivals Hoffenheim, who qualified for the UEFA Champions League with a fourth-placed finish in the league.

The 22-year-old’s arrival was greeted with skepticism as fans and media alike expected him to play a peripheral role at the Allianz Arena due to the presence of World Cup-winning centre-backs Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels.

A post shared by FC Bayern Official (@fcbayern) on Dec 27, 2017 at 5:39am PST

However, after playing a key role in the 2017 Confederation Cup triumph, Sule continued his rapid progression with Bayern and has missed only six games across all competitions – racking up six more appearances than Boateng.

“Niklas Sule’s developing very well and will only get better,” Heynckes told the official Bundesliga website. “He’s a young player who always takes on board what I have to say to him.

“It’s nice to have three world-class central defenders. Jerome [Boateng] and Mats [Hummels] are our world champions, but Niklas has done a good job when he’s played. He’s a great buy for Bayern.”