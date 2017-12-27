Dortmund play down Mkhitaryan reports

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has poured cold water over speculation that playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set for a sensational return.

Mkhitaryan, 28, was a firm favourite at Signal Iduna Park during his three-year spell in the Bundesliga before making the £30 million switch to Manchester United in 2016.

However, there's been reports of unrest as the Armenia international's form began to wane with the Red Devils this season and manager Jose Mourinho was said to be open to sanction his departure in the upcoming transfer window.

So proud to be voted once again #Armenia's Player of the Year⚽️ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SOw0jdj8Qj — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) December 22, 2017

Links with Dortmund invariably arose, following the talented midfielder's history with the club, but Watzke concedes they can't come up with the financial package needed to lure the former Shakhtar Donetsk man back to Germany.

"I know the economic details of his transfer to Man United like nobody else," Watzke told Bild when asked about the rumours. "That's why [his return] is only conceivable with a great deal of imagination."

Mkhitaryan scored 41 goals and registered 49 assists in 140 games for Die Borussen.