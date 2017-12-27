Conte expresses admiration for Bayern midfielder

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has sparked rumours that the English Premier League Champions will move for FC Bayern München star midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Vidal, 30, has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga giants in recent months, with Manchester United and the Blues mooted as possible destinations.

Chilean publication La Cuarta reported that the Italian mentor who worked with Vidal, at Juventus in a trophy-laden spell for three seasons, suggested the industrious midfielder could double his alleged current €7.5 million salary by agreeing on a switch to Stamford Bridge.

And following the Champions’ 2-0 victory over Brighton on Boxing Day, Conte refused to deny his interest in the Chile international.

“I must be honest, it’s not right to talk about a player from another team – especially if you try to link this player with us,” he told reporters.

“But [Arturo] is a fantastic player. I have a great respect for Arturo, and we spent many years in Juventus together. If we go to war, I’d always want him with me.”