Aubameyang flirting with Atletico

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not ruled out a potential move to Atletico Madrid when the transfer window opens next month.

The 28-year-old striker has made his intentions clear in the past about wanting to further his career elsewhere as he continues his incredible goalscoring form for the Bundesliga club.

Atleti’s transfer ban has officially come to an end and they are currently in the market for an attacker to partner Diego Costa – with Antoine Griezmann expected to leave the Spanish capital.

Aubameyang denied claims he has signed a new deal with Dortmund and suggested an exit may be on the cards.

“[Atletico Madrid?] Everyone knows that they are looking for players around the world,” the Gabon international told Ouest-France.

“I think that [Antoine] Griezmann could leave and many things could happen, everything could happen.

“I have not signed [a contract renewal at Dortmund], that’s not true. The market is open, also for me.”

Despite Dortmund’s struggles this season, Aubameyang has netted 21 times in 23 games across all competitions.