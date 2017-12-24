Dortmund rule out Mkhitaryan move

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke insists the possibility of Henrikh Mkhitaryan returning to the club is highly unlikely.

The Armenia international’s exploits for BVB earned him a £27 million move to Manchester United in 2016, but he’s struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford.

Mkhitaryan initially fell out of favour with United boss Jose Mourinho after being hauled off at half-time against Manchester City in his first Premier League start.

Jose Mourinho as good as confirmed yesterday Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be sold. Strange how such a good player can be such a bad fit. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) December 16, 2017

The 28-year-old playmaker went on to help the Red Devils win the Europa League at the end of last season and made an impressive start to the new campaign, registering five assists in his first three Premier League games.

However, he has been in and out of Mourinho’s side, with his last start coming in the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on November 5 – leading to speculation that Dortmund could bring him back to Germany next month.

So proud to be voted once again #Armenia's Player of the Year⚽️ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SOw0jdj8Qj — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) December 22, 2017

But Watzke claims the financial aspects make it virtually impossible for them to re-sign Mkhitaryan.

“I know the economic details of his transfer to Man United like nobody else,” he told Bild am Sonntag. “That’s why [his return] is only conceivable with a great deal of imagination.”