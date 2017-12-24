James ‘really happy’ at Bayern

FC Bayern Munich playmaker James Rodriguez has revealed how pleased he has been in Germany after joining the club on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

After struggling to establish himself with Los Blancos, the 26-year-old made the temporary switch to the Allianz Arena as Bayern’s marquee signing last summer.

However, it has only been since the return of manager Jupp Heynckes as a replacement for the sacked Carlo Ancelotti, that James has become a key component in attack for the Bavarian giants.

“I’m very pleased with my first six months,” the Colombia international told Sport1.

Dont care what anyone says, James Rodriguez is a top footballer. Not as good on the ball as other midfielders in his position, but he is the kind of player that wins you titles. Difference maker. — кнυтšo (@SediMakaveli) December 20, 2017

“We can go into the holidays with a good feeling after the last few weeks and we hope to be successful next year as well.

“Bayern are like Real Madrid – a club at the highest level. They always want to win titles and are used to always having to win.

“Without question, Bayern are a top club. It’s a new life for me, but I’ve settled well. I’m really happy here.”

James has scored twice and registered three assists in seven Bundesliga starts this term.