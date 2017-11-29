Origi eager to keep developing at Wolfsburg

Liverpool striker Divock Origi believes he is developing well at VfL Wolfsburg and wants to ensure he continues to play as much as possible.

The 22-year-old has scored four goals in 11 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit since completing his one-year loan move from the Reds.

The Belgium international is relishing his time in Germany and is hoping to continue his development by playing as often as he can, whether he returns to Liverpool at the end of the season or not.

"It’s difficult to say, what I can say is that I want to one day show my talent at a constant level," he told The Independent when asked about his future.

"That comes from playing, learning, expressing yourself and going through good and difficult moments.

"That’s what I am experiencing now at Wolfsburg. It can come quickly or it can take some more time. Everything can happen, I can have injuries or whatever, but of course I try to make the most of it.

"One thing for sure is that I believe in my ability and we will see where it goes."