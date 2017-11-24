Preview: Borussia Dortmund v FC Schalke 04

Borussia Dortmund will no doubt hope to put their recent poor run of form behind them with an improved performance against high-flying Schalke in Saturday’s clash at Signal Iduna Park.

25 November 2017

Bundesliga

Game-week 13

Kick-off: 16:30 local time

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Referee: D. Aytekin

Assistants: C. Dietz, E. Beitinger

Fourth officials: D. Schlager

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Borussia Dortmund 91 32 28 31

Schalke 91 31 28 32

Previous encounter

Schalke 1-1 Borussia Dortmund (1 April 2017) Bundesliga

Schalke scorer: T. Kehrer (77′)

Dortmund scorer: P. Aubameyang (53′)

What a reception for the #Schalke boys at final training ? Derby fever is in the air ? #s04 pic.twitter.com/rVTgaGwifD — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) November 24, 2017

Players to watch

Christian Pulisic’s stock continues to rise in German football with the United States international showing he could have a bright future as a wide man. After giving Bayern München’s highly rated Joshua Kimmich a torrid time in his last outing, the teenagers’s pace and skill could once more come to the fore against Die Königsblauen this weekend.

For the visitors, Yevhen Konoplyanka can wreak havoc on his day. The Ukraine winger was virtually unplayable against Hamburg right-back Dennis Diekmeier on game-week 12, as he won a penalty before adding an assist in a 2-0 victory on 19 November. Konoplyanka could potentially have a big say in Dortmund.

? Am 13. Spieltag der Fußball-Bundesliga trifft Borussia Dortmund am Samstag (Anstoß 15.30 Uhr) auf den @s04.Hier findet Ihr die möglichen Aufstellungen beider Mannschaften. #bvbs04 pic.twitter.com/gfPxaUKtAV — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) November 24, 2017

Team form and quotes

Under-fire BVB head coach Peter Bosz says he is not disturbed by reports linking him with the sack following a run of four Bundesliga losses in five games as well as a defeat to Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

He said: “I don’t waste any thought on it. I am a football coach. I know it can happen. It has also happened in the past to big coaches. I am only focused on the match tomorrow.

“This is the one we have to win by all means, and all of us have to give it our all.”

A post shared by Borussia Dortmund (@bvb09) on Nov 24, 2017 at 5:22am PST

Highly-rated Schalke head coach Domenico Tedesco is enjoying good success in charge of the team. Schalke, who finished mid-table in the German top flight last term, are sitting in second after 12 games, above RB Leipzig and Dortmund.

The 32-year-old told reporters he isn’t putting too much pressure on his team, saying: “The table isn’t that important after 12 matches. We’re not concerned with it.”

Team news

For the hosts, Pulisic was back in training last Wednesday after missing the 2-1 loss at Stuttgart as well as Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League loss to Spurs. Goalkeeper Roman Bürki is expected to return from the head injury that saw him substituted in the final few minutes against the north Londoners.

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka made a return to training on Wednesday and has a chance of playing, while forward Franco Di Santo, who scored in the 2-0 win over Hamburg before going off injured at the break – is a doubt.