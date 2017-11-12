Draxler focused on PSG project

Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler insists he is not about to abandon the ambitious French club amid rumours of a January move to FC Bayern Munchen.

The Germany international is closing in on his first year at Parc des Princes, having joined the Ligue 1 giants from VfL Wolfsburg at the start of 2017.

Bayern are seeking long-term replacements for Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, with Draxler believed to be one of their potential targets.

The 24-year-old has featured in central midfield for Unai Emery’s side this season to accommodate off-season signings Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and he would be offered a more natural role on the flank at the Allianz Arena.

But Draxler is not entertaining thoughts of returning to his homeland just yet, as he looks to help PSG reclaim the league title from Monaco and conquer Europe.

“I am not thinking about leaving the club in winter or summer,” the FC Schalke 04 youth product told reporters.

“I am in mid-season with PSG now and I am focused on the high aims we have. It is not a relevant moment now to think about my future. But, of course, the Bundesliga is always interesting.”