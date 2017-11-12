Heynckes: Old man Robben is at his best

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes has spoken in praise of winger Arjen Robben, who he says is back to his very best.

Now 33, the Netherlands international’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and Heynckes has advised Bayern to renew it.

“Arjen is having fun playing football again, and for me, he is now better than ever at 33,” Heynckes told Welt am Sonntag.

“He is a great role model for young players who want to make a career, because many have talent, but do not know how to behave professionally.

“Arjen does not have to say that he should do the exercises at 100 percent, he does it anyway, you have to slow him down more.

“He is unique, he does everything for his job. Arjen does not need to play anymore to make money, he plays because he enjoys it.”