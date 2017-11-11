Kohfeldt given five weeks to fix Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen have given Florian Kohfeldt until the winter break to turn around the club’s Bundesliga fortunes.

Bremen are 17th in the standings with five draws and six losses from their opening 11 games.

They have five league matches, and a DFB-Pokal tie ahead of the new year break, meaning that 15 points are up for grabs, in games against Hannover 96, RB Leipzig, Stuttgart, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Mainz 05.

The former Under-23 boss, who took charge of the side from Alexander Nouri on October 30th, oversaw the 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt at the beginning of November, ahead of a 2-2 friendly draw with Eredivisie side Heerenveen.

Werder Sporting director Frank Baumann said: “We are convinced that Florian should be given the chance to continue his work until at least the winter break.

“He has earned the opportunity because since he has come in, he has confirmed our positive opinion of him and his coaching methods.

“Florian was the benchmark in terms of our search for a new head coach. In our discussions, we were more convinced by him than any of the other candidates.

“Now it is all about fully focusing on the rest of the games before the winter break. We’re confident that Florian can get us out of the relegation zone.”