Thiago gives hint over Barcelona return

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago has opened the door to a possible return to Barcelona after admitting his love for the club.

Thiago left the Nou Camp to move to Bayern in the summer of 2013 to renew acquaintances with former boss Pep Guardiola, and he recently penned a new contract which will keep him with the Bundesliga giants until 2021.

But despite becoming a key part of the Bayern line-up, the Spanish international isn’t ruling out the possibility of eventually moving on, with Barcelona still foremost in his thoughts.

“I will always look at it [Barcelona] with affection,” he said.

“You never know if I will return because I am really happy at Bayern, but football changes a lot. Anything can happen.

“I renewed [my deal] last year with the intention of staying for more years.

“But as the seasons pass, you can become more or less comfortable. The club could be going one way, my ideas could be [taking me] in another direction.

“Whether you’re playing or not can change your ideas. I’m very happy here now, thinking about the season ahead. The season’s so long, you can only think about [the current season].”