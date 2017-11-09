Lewandowski boost for Bayern

FC Bayern München striker Robert Lewandowski will use the international break to fully recover from a thigh injury he sustained against RB Leipzig recently.

The Poland international missed the UEFA Champions League clash at Celtic last week, although he played the full 90 minutes against former employers Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

However, the Polish Football Association decided not to risk their talisman for the upcoming friendlies with Uruguay and Mexico, as he has remained in Munich to make a full recovery.

Lewandowski continues to bang in the goals for both club and country, having scored 11 times in as many Bundesliga games for the Bavarian giants this season, while his 16 goals in Group E qualifying helped the Poles reach the World Cup in Russia next year.

Jupp Heynckes’s side return to domestic action when they welcome Augsburg to the Allianz Arena on November 18, with a four-point lead over the chasing pack.