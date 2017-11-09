Haller: Frankfurt gave me the right feeling

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller has hit the ground running in the Bundesliga and admits he knew his development was best served at the club.

The 23-year-old joined the goal-shy Eagles from Utrecht in the off-season as head coach Niko Kovac looked to improve on the 36 goals scored in the league last season.

His record of 51 goals and 17 assists in 98 games for the Eredivisie outfit made impressive reading, but there were some doubts whether the towering Frenchman would be able to replicate that sort of form in a new environment.

However, Haller has silenced his critics with eight goals and four assists in 13 games, which included some spectacular acrobatic strikes for Kovac’s side.

“It seemed the most logical step to continue to progress and have fun,” he told L’Equipe. “It’s a combination of things – whether that’s fans, the stadium, the coach [Niko Kovac]; I immediately felt a feeling.”

His recent stoppage-time winner against Werder Bremen made headlines, but Haller has played down his style of goals as he doesn’t worry how they go in.

“Everything happens so quickly in the penalty area so you need to rely on your instincts. You don’t have long to think about things,” he told the official Bundesliga website.

“I just try to work for the team and to make the runs – in the end you get rewarded for that. I always try to play as well as possible and to help the team. Ultimately it doesn’t matter how I score my goals.”