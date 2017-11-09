Tolisso loving ‘attack minded’ Bundesliga

FC Bayern München midfielder Corentin Tolisso says he's been impressed with the standard of the Bundesliga and head coach Jupp Heynckes since his return to the club last month.

Tolisso, 23, joined the German Champions in the off-season from Lyon for reported €47.5 million deal and has performed well in the early stages of his career at the Allianz Arena.

"Training in Germany is very different to what I was used to in France, the sessions are much more intense," he told the Bundesliga website. "In the Bundesliga, teams go on the attack as soon as they win possession back. I'm also impressed by how teams get organised when they lose the ball."

Signed while under Carlo Ancelotti was at the helm, the club turned to the former treble-winning coach Heynckes after the Italian was relieved of his duties following an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League.

However, seven wins in seven games in all competitions under the leadership of the veteran tactician has seen Bayern return to the summit of the league and the France international has been won over by his immediate impact.

"The coach puts a lot of emphasis on discipline and solidarity. We've been working hard on our defending, which makes us more compact during games.

"We have greater balance, which is very important when you're trying to find the happy medium between attack and defence. We're definitely on the right track."

In terms of goals and ambitions for the season, Tolisso refused to get ahead of himself but claims Bayern have a short-term goal of holding the lead at the top of the table by the mid-season break.

"We want to be crowned autumn champions, that's our goal heading up to the winter break. We will try to win all of our games and keep our excellent run going for as long as possible. It's an exciting challenge."