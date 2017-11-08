Tolisso tips Dortmund to fight back

FC Bayern München midfielder Corentin Tolisso feels the defending champions cannot rest on their laurels after returning to the Bundesliga summit.

After the impressive 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker at Signal Iduna Park, Bayern opened up a four-point gap over second-placed RB Leipzig.

It’s an impressive feat considering they trailed BVB by five points a month ago, but Tolisso insists their lead means nothing just yet.

“The end of the season is still a long way off, we’ve only played 11 games,” the off-season signing from Lyon told the official Bundesliga website.

“Anything is still possible, and we’ve already talked about how things can go quickly in football. We simply need to keep working hard in order to do what is expected of us.”

In terms of title rivals, the France international expects Dortmund and Leipzig to be their biggest challengers over the course of the campaign, as Die Roten chase a sixth consecutive league trophy.

“Leipzig made life hard for us in the DFB Cup, they’re a team who will be battling up at the top of the table,” Tolisso said. “And Borussia will bounce back because they have a squad bursting with quality.”

Bayern have won seven games in a row across all competitions since the return of Jupp Heynckes to the helm.