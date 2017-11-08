Leipzig rule out early Keita departure

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have confirmed that under no circumstances will midfielder Naby Keïta be able to leave the club in January.

Keïta has agreed to join Liverpool at the start of the 2018/19 season but there have been rumours that Jurgen Klopp is keen for the Guinea international to join the Premier League side before in the new year.

However, Die Bullen sporting director Ralf Rangnick, who claimed the player would never have been sold had it not been for the £48 million release claus, will remain in the Bundesliga for the rest of the season.

“Even if we should not reach the knockout stages of Champions League, it would make no sense to allow Naby to join Liverpool earlier,” he told Leipziger Volkszeitung.

“We want to qualify for Europe again, and we need Naby for that.”