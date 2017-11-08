Lewandowski calls for Bayern reinforcements

Robert Lewandowski has once again called on FC Bayern München’s hierarchy to invest in the club’s playing squad in order to attain their goals.

Lewandowski has been vocal in the past about the Bundesliga giants’ perceived lack of ambition they have shown in recent transfer windows compared to the rest of their Champions League rivals.

With the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger, Xabi Alonso, Phillip Lahm departing the squad, while Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery are nearing their end of their illustrious careers – there is a real concern over the lack quality entering the Allianz Arena.

Marquee signings in the past like Mario Gotze, Douglas Costa, Renato Sanches and more recently James Rodriguez have failed to make the desired impact at the German giants and with the depth of personnel at an all-time low – injury problems have arisen for the likes of the Poland international.

“We shouldn’t delude ourselves. Each club needs to get a top player every two or three years to refresh the team, to bring some new blood, new quality,” he told reporters. “At this point, we really have a good team, but it is known that players are getting older.

“We are succeeding (in replacing them) today because we have a young Josh Kimmich, who is really good at his new position and shows that a young player can be a replacement for such an experienced and wonderful one as Philipp Lahm.”

In reference to his recent injury, the former Borussia Dortmund man spoke of the pressure of being the only centre-forward in the squad.

“I had a minor injury. At the same time, injuries to other players who could not play at all meant I did not have an opportunity to rest or play for a shorter time,” he said.

“Sometimes even playing 20-30 minutes less in a game or just missing a game means everything comes back to normality. Maybe my injury was due to the fact that there was no time to rest.”