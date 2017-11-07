Matthaus: Bayern should target Pulisic

FC Bayern München legend Lothar Matthaus feels his former club should look no further than Christian Pulisic as their next marquee signing.

Despite the United States international still being a teenager, his performances for Borussia Dortmund has attracted world-wide acclaim.

Pulisic has featured on either wing under BVB head coach Peter Bosz and his explosive pace has been a noteworthy factor in his new role.

Only Neymar and Lionel Messi have attempted more dribbles in the top five European leagues this season, and after Der Klassiker, Matthaus was left convinced Bayern should target the 19-year-old as the heir to Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

“When Bayern eventually look for a replacement for [Arjen] Robben and [Franck] Ribery, then they have to put out their feelers for Pulisic. He is 19 and has the quality,” the 56-year-old told reporters.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic responded to the comments soon after, telling Sky Sports: “Lothar always has great ideas, and I respect him a great deal. I will incorporate his ideas into our deliberations.