Keita fined for faked driving licence

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has been fined by a local court for presenting fake documents in an attempt to obtain a German driving licence.

The 22-year-old was accused of forgery after the Guinea papers he handed in at Leipzig’s licencing centre was identified by experts as “total counterfeits”.

Keita is contesting the ruling made by the Leipzig district court, which resulted in a “six-figure” fine for the Guinea international.

A spokesman for the German club said: “After detailed discussions with the player, we don’t assume this is a forgery matter.”

Keita was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool during the off-season on the back of a fine debut campaign at the Red Bull Arena, and the Bulls finally accepted an offer from the English giants that will see the player head to Anfield next July.