Schalke midfielder hoping for US chance

Teenage FC Schalke 04 midfielder Weston McKennie is aiming to emulate his close friend, Christian Pulisic, by breaking into the United States national team.

McKennie has impressed in the Bundesliga this season with his tough tackling and tireless displays in the heart of Die Knappen's midfield.

The USA youth international is enjoying a similar rise to prominence as his compatriot at domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund.

And with the Americans failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, McKennie is hoping to earn his first cap as they look to rebuild towards the future.

After a day of rest yesterday, the Royal Blues are back out on the training pitch today 🏃 #s04 pic.twitter.com/XmcMLg3RNE — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) November 7, 2017

"I have hope that I'll be considered for the friendly against Portugal on 14 November," the 19-year-old told Kicker.

"I would be very happy about that. Due to us missing the World Cup it makes sense to give a few things a refresh. Maybe I will benefit from it."

The Texas-born starlet went on to mention his friendship with Pulisic, who inspired him to accept the move to Schalke after witnessing his meteoric rise in Germany.

'I met him as a 13-year-old, he was my first buddy in the junior national team. Christian was the first of us to make it to the Bundesliga," he said.

"That our ways have crossed in this way in the German professional game is a crazy, beautiful thing. We spend a lot of time together privately."