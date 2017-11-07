Bayern receive Ribery return boost

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes will have Franck Ribery in his squad for training during the international break.
The veteran winger is currently recovering from a lateral collateral ligament tear in his left knee and continues to work closely with fitness and rehabilitation coaches Dr Holger Broich and Thomas Wilhelmi.
Ribery was seen taking part in light training and condition drills on Tuesday morning along with Thomas Muller, who suffered a muscle strain against Hamburger SV two weeks ago.
The 34-year-old’s long-term future was said to be in doubt with his latest injury blow, but Die Roten will be encouraged by his swift return.
Ribery and Muller will now be targeting a return to the starting XI when domestic action resumes against FC Augsburg on November 18.