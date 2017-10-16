Bayern stars praise Heynckes’ impact

FC Bayern München stars Mats Hummels, Thiago Alcantara and Joshua Kimmich hailed the impact that returning coach Jupp Heynckes has had, after Saturday's 5-0 demolition of SC Freiburg.

An own goal from Julian Schuster and strikes from Kingsley Coman, Thiago, Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich saw the Bavarians thrash the Brazilians of Breisgau at the Allianz Arena.

It was Jupp Heynckes first match back in charge since Carlo Ancelotti saw his head roll off the chopping block following a dismal 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

As such, Hummels praised the 72-year old's influence at emphasising defensive stability, telling the club's official website, "He's very demanding. He's been pleased with things so far but is constantly correcting and fine-tuning.

"He's also made it very clear what he wants, and that means everyone playing as a team. We can maybe have a maximum of two players not helping out in defence, but the rest have to be there."

Kimmich added, "When he speaks, everyone listens. He exerts a certain sense of calm." Meanwhile, Man of the Match Thiago concluded, "We played as a team, and it's a long time since we played like that. It's about our mentality. He's a vastly experienced coach, and he shows you that he understands football."