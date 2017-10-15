Hasenhuttl proud of Leipzig performance

RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has expressed his pride at seeing his players record a massive 3-2 win over Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Marcel Sabitzer, Yussuf Poulsen and Jean-Kevin Augustin were all on target for Leipzig as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a brace for Dortmund at Signal-Iduna-Park.

While Dortmund boss Peter Bosz bemoaned his side's poor defensive display as their 41-match unbeaten home run came to an end, as both sides ended the game with 10 men.

Hasenhuttl said after the game: "I'm very proud of how we performed. We wanted to put on a spectacle.

"We always believed in ourselves and we really put [Dortmund] under pressure. I said before the game it would be back and forth and that is how it worked out.

"In the end, we deserved the victory."

Bosz, meanwhile, expressed his pain by admitting: "We played too many backwards balls – that is not our game – and we defended badly.

"We had a lot of trouble with Leipzig's pressing, particularly in the first half.

"We tried to change that in the second half but then we went 3-1 behind and the red card happened."