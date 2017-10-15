Bosz: We defended poorly

Peter Bosz was critical of Borussia Dortmund's 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice but couldn't stop his side from suffering defeat as Marcel Sabitzer, Yussuf Poulsen and Jean-Kevin Augustin all scored for the visitors to Signal-Iduna-Park.

Speaking to the club's official website, Bosz said: "Even if Leipzig exerted a lot of pressure, especially at the beginning, our general performance was poor and we played too many balls back to the goalkeeper.

"In such situations, we would usually play it forward, where we have players who can do something with the ball. Playing the ball back to our goalkeeper so that he can hit a long ball forward is not our type of football.

"We couldn't pick out the free man. That works when you play with courage and speed. But when you defend poorly as well, conceding three goals, then it's going to be difficult to win."

Reflecting on his side's second-half performance, the Dortmund boss added: "We wanted to do things differently in the second half and lined up with three at the back, but then we were down to ten men within two minutes of the restart.

"From then on it got more difficult. We battled and created several chances to salvage a draw, but Leipzig ultimately deserved to win."

Dortmund were hampered by the dismissal of Sokratis Papastathopoulos when 2-1 down, and Augustin capitalised with a third goal from the penalty spot.

Bosz concluded: "We lost the ball in midfield and were out of position at the back. From where I was standing, it was difficult to see exactly what had happened. Penalty and red card. I'm not a referee but as far as I know, you're no longer obliged to send a player off if a penalty has been given."