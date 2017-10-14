Leipzig secure big win over Dortmund

RB Leipzig claimed a massive three points with their victory over Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund at Signal-Iduna-Park on Saturday evening.

Borussia Dortmund 2 RB Leipzig 3

Aubameyang scores on 4′

Sabitzer equalises on 10′

Poulsen puts Leipzig ahead on 25′

Papastathopoulos dismissed on 47′

Augustin extends Leipzig lead with 49′ penalty

Ilsanker second yellow on 56′

Aubameyang nets 64′ penalty

Match summary

Dortmund were first to strike through goal-machine Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before Marcel Sabitzer’s early equaliser.

Yussuf Poulsen then gave the visitors the lead before the dismissal of Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Jean-Kevin Augustin put Leipzig in command before Stefan Ilsanker saw red and Aubameyang gave Dortmund further hope of an ultimately illusive comeback with his second-half penalty.

FT @BVB 2-3 @RBLeipzig_EN Dortmund suffer a title blow as Leipzig pick up a memorable #Bundesliga win at Signal Iduna Park.#BVBRBL pic.twitter.com/PlWp0JCLjS — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 14, 2017

Full report

Dortmund were immediately out of the blocks with Maximilian Philipp stealing the ball from the Leipzig defence before seeing his goalbound shot blocked.

Aubameyang though made no mistake when he scored with just four minutes on the clock when he dispossessed Ilsanker before driving into the box and beating Peter Gulacsi in the Leipzig goal.

4' GOAL! 1-0 @BVB@RBLeipzig_EN shoot themselves in the foot and Aubameyang punishes them by scoring the opener!#BVBRBL pic.twitter.com/FZhZI4cQp5 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 14, 2017

Roman Burki was forced off his line to make a good save low from Augustin but then conceded on ten minutes when Kevin Kampl’s free-kick to the back-post found Marcel Halstenberg who headed across goal for Marcel Sabitzer to head home.

10' GOAL! 1-1 @RBLeipzig_EN Good free kick from the visitors and Sabitzer is there head them level. What a start!#BVBRBL pic.twitter.com/lTK7vDGIue — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 14, 2017

And astonishingly Leipzig were ahead through Poulsen, on 25 minutes, as Bruma did expertly to break down the right before poking the ball through Burki’s legs to Poulsen to tap home.

25' GOAL! 2-1 @RBLeipzig_EN WOW! Bruma embarks on a powerful run and sets up Poulsen for an easy tap-in.#BVBRBL pic.twitter.com/3zKgEkA5QY — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 14, 2017

It was the first time Dortmund had been behind all season and they wasted no time in looking to respond.

Gulacsi got down well to deny Aubameyang before a similar save from Mario Gotze just moments later but there was no breakthrough before half-time.

Julian Weigl replaced Nuri Sahin as Christian Pulisic came on for Jeremy Toljan for Dortmund as Leipzig introduced Diego Demme for Naby Keita.

And while the changes had an effect, it may not be what Peter Bosz would have wanted as Sokratis Papastathopoulos was dismissed for a foul on Augustin inside the box with just 47 minutes played.

Augustin then fired low to the right to for the visitors’ third goal with only four second half minutes played.

Dortmund’s hope was restored on 56 minutes with a second yellow card to Ilsanker for a foul on Aubameyang.

Bosz’s side then upped the tempo in search of a second and were aided by a call from the video assistant referee for a penalty for a foul from Bernardo on Aubameyang that he duly scored, with 64 minutes played, with a low strike to the keeper’s left for his 10th goal of the season.

64' GOAL! 2-3 @BVB Aubameyang calmly picks his spot and converts the penalty. GAME ON!#BVBRBL pic.twitter.com/Twe8mB3Y17 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 14, 2017

Almost immediately and Halstenberg fired a shot in anger at Burki ahead of a second round of substitutions as Marc Bartra replaced Philipp for Dortmund and Konrad Laimer came on for Augustin for Leipzig.

Andriy Yarmolenko came close to an equaliser after picking up a Dan Zagadou cross before faltering at the last moment.

Aubameyang and Gonzalo Castro both had half chances late on before Gulacsi claimed a glancing header from Yarmolenko from a Castro free-kick.

Willi Orban was a late replacement for Sabitzer for Leipzig ahead of a final flurry of chances for Dortmund that saw Gulacsi punch an Aubameyang shot away as Yarmolenko fired the rebound over on the volley.

And for the final chance of the match, Gotze headed straight at Gulacsi as Leipzig claimed all three points in an important win.