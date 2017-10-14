Bayern run rampant against Freiburg

FC Bayern München eased to a 5-0 victory over an inconsistent SC Freiburg upon Jupp Heynckes’ return in their Bundesliga fixture at the Allianz Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Bayern 5 Freiburg 0

Schuster scores own-goal

Coman doubles lead before HT

Alcantara adds a third

Lewandowski makes it four

Kimmich adds a late fifth

Match summary

It was a dominating performance from the Bundesliga Champions from start to finish as Freiburg captain Julian Schuster’s eight minute own-goal set the tone.

Kingsley Coman added a second just before the break and three further goals were scored in the second-half as Jupp Heynckes enjoyed a perfect return to the Allianz Arena.

Full report

With Carlo Ancelotti having been relieved from his duties as head coach, it seemed a desperate ploy from Bayern Munich management to rope in the retired Heynckes who won the Bundesliga giants a treble five seasons ago – prior to Pep Guardiola’s arrival.

However, the Champions looked a revitalised side with Coman producing a sparkling display from the left-wing as he was drafted into the side for the injured Frank Ribery.

On-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent was dispossessed early into the encounter which led to the first goal in just the eighth minute.

David Alaba nicked the ball off the young Englishman before roaming forward down the flank and finding Thomas Muller with a crisp delivery. The Germany international’s shot was then deflected into the net by Freiberg captain Julian Schuster.

8' GOAL! 1-0 @FCBayernEN Just the start they wanted as Muller converts Alaba's pass at the near post.#FCBSFCB pic.twitter.com/VastqpedRv — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 14, 2017

A couple of half-chances followed in quick-succession and Muller had a penalty appeal turned down before the lead was doubled by the impressive Coman – just moments before the break – reacting quickest to a mistake from goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow, as he failed to deal with an Arjen Robben effort inside the area.

42' GOAL! 2-0 @FCBayernEN Robben cuts inside and is denied but Coman is on hand to head in the rebound.#FCBSCF pic.twitter.com/B9hkwqgEHt — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 14, 2017

On the hour mark the home side were awarded a penalty, but to the dismay of the home crowd, the referee changed his mind after consulting the video replay – and awarded a corner instead.

But just a minute later they made it 3-0, with Alcantara smashing a fierce effort beyond Schwolow after Matts Hummels did well to pick out the Spain international just outside the area.

63' GOAL! 3-0 @FCBayernEN Game over? Thiago lets rip from distance and finds the bottom corner.#FCBSCF pic.twitter.com/mXkL4I11jM — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 14, 2017

Not to be denied his goal on the day, the prolific Lewandowski got in on the action with 15 minutes to go.

A poor mistake from Caglar Soyuncu allowed Muller to rob him in the final third and he play the ball straight to an unmarked Lewandowski. The Pole held his composure to find the fourth of the afternoon.

75' GOAL! 4-0 @FCBayernEN Muller does very well to win the ball back and tees up Lewandowski for his customary goal.#FCBSCF pic.twitter.com/xDXlxKt3Af — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 14, 2017

And in stoppage time, Joshua Kimmich completed the rout with the fifth with a cheeky backheel from Coman’s pass.