Preview: Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig

High-flying Borussia Dortmund will see their lead at the top of the Bundesliga challenged when tough as nails RB Leipzig visit Signal-Iduna-Park in Saturday’s league clash.

Bundesliga

14 October 2017

Match Day 8

Kick-off: 18:30 (GMT+2)

Venue: Signal-Iduna-Park

Referee: D. Aytekin

Assistants: R. Foltyn, E. Beitinger

Fourth official: G. Winkmann

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Dortmund 2 1 0 1

RB Leipzig 2 1 0 1

Previous encounter

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 RB Leipzig (4 February 2017)

Dortmund goalscorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (35′)

Players to watch

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has exploded out of the blocks in 2017/18 as his stock continues to rise as one of Europe’s deadliest strikers. With eight Bundesliga goals in seven appearances, he will face a stiff test in trying to find gaps in Leipzig’s defensively organised system.

Timo Werner is available for the Red Bulls after overcoming a neck injury. The talented young forward continues to show he may be the future of German football in terms of scoring goals for club and country. With five goals in six appearances already, the 21-year-old could make a big statement against BVB on Saturday.

Team form and manager quotes

Dortmund coach Peter Bosz insists his team will set out to attack and score goals against the industrious visitors. He told reporters, “We want to get the game under our control as quickly as possible, score goals and, if we can, give the fans some football that is easy on the eye.”

Meanwhile, Bulls head coach Ralph Hasenhüttl says BVB’s strong home record isn’t something that he finds daunting. He said, “We’re going to a stadium where no German team has won in the league for two years. But on an international (European) level, you can see that you can win in Dortmund. We must be very present from the outset and quickly get into a team compactness.”

Team news

For the home side, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Łukasz Piszczek, Marcel Schmelzer, Raphaël Guerreiro and Erik Durm are out injured.

In the visitors camp, prolific striker Timo Werner returns from a neck injury while midfield sensation Naby Keïta is available after serving a three match suspension.