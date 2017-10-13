Preview: Bayern v Freiburg

FC Bayern München will no doubt look to bounce back to winning ways with Jupp Heynckes at the helm when they face struggling SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena.

Bundesliga

14 October 2017

Match Day 8

Kick-off: 15:30 (GMT+2)

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: F. Willenborg

Assistants: A. Aarnink, H. Henschel

Fourth official: D. Schaal

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bayern 35 25 6 4

Freiburg 35 4 6 25

Previous encounter

Bayern 4-1 Freiburg

Bayern goalscorers: A. Robben (4′), A. Vidal (73′), F. Ribéry (90+1′), J. Kimmich (90+4′)

Freiburg goalscorer: N. Petersen (76′)

⌛ 1-1 going into the final seconds in Freiburg – up steps @lewy_official with this ridiculous goal to seal the 2-1 win! 😍 #MiaSanMia #FCBSCF pic.twitter.com/BWATHXMWNg — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 13, 2017

Players to watch

Arjen Robben has been effusive in his praise of the returning Jupp Heynckes, with the flying winger part and parcel of his side that won the UEFA Champions League in 2012/13. With the Bavarians playing a fast-paced and deadly attacking style under the 72-year-old, it could be a system that Robben will relish especially against Freiburg’s porous defence.

With Freiburg’s 11 goals against in seven matches and just five scored, it appears goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow will be a busy man at the Allianz Arena. The former Germany youth international has plenty of Bundesliga experience, however, it seems clear he will have to be at his best against a Bayern side looking to reignite their season under Heynckes.

Team form and manager quotes

And the boys look just as excited as we are ⚽️🙂💪 #MiaSanMia #FCBSCF pic.twitter.com/0ODxNt1oLI — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 13, 2017

Bayern’s mentor Heynckes insists that a return to solid defensive values is his priority, as the club possess so much quality in attack to score goals. He told reporters, “We’ve conceded too many goals. We have to be stable in defence and have a sense of coordination between the different parts of the team. We have so much class in attack that we can always do something there.”

Meanwhile, Freiburg boss Christian Streich believes the recent win over Hoffenheim has boosted confidence levels among his players, following a winless run at the start of the season. While he remains cautious about his team’s hopes against a Bayern outfit with everything to prove, he believes the first victory of the campaign was notable. He told Bild, “We have noticed that after this victory all could breathe once and also a certain looseness has set in.”

Team news

For the home side, Manuel Neuer, Juan Bernat, Franck Ribéry and Arturo Vidal all miss out with injury. Javi Martínez could replace Vidal in midfield for the German champions.

For the visitors, midfielder Vincent Sierro and centre-back Marc Oliver Kempf will miss the trip to the Allianz as both are out injured for the Brazilians of Breisgau.