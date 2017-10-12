Nagelsmann denies Bayern approach

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann denies he has been approached by FC Bayern München to take charge of the German giants next season when Jupp Heynckes' contract expires.

Bayern club bosses said that Heynckes appointment for one season was an interim measure designed to give the Bavarians more time to assess who would come in for the long term in 2018/19.

After being spotted in Munich recently on an excursion, speculation was mounting that a deal may be in place for one of Germany's hottest young coaching prospects in future. Under Nagelsmann, Achtzehn99 qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time by finishing fourth in the Bundesliga last season.

Nonetheless, the 30-year-old flat out denies any link with the German champions and says he is focused on doing well with Hoffenheim. He told reporters, "There isn't and wasn't any approach or exchange with the club or any contact from my side.

"It's all a little bizarre how it's all being reported because there's been no offer, no approach and 0.0 percent contact from me to anybody.

"I'm often portrayed as a nomad or vagabond who keeps on changing clubs but I've been a coach here for seven years since 2010. I've come a really long way at Hoffenheim and am really grateful to have received the opportunity to coach and prove myself with the under-16, U17 and U19 sides all the way through to the first team.

"It's great fun. I'm focused on the job here and repeating the success we had last season. That's what spurs me on. I have nothing else in my head."