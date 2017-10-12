Heynckes says Bayern need a ‘hierarchy of leaders’

FC Bayern München coach Jupp Heynckes believes that Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng are capable of giving the club the leadership it needs to be a success.

The 72-year-old was recently appointed to take over from Carlo Ancelotti with reports emerging that the Italian had lost the dressing room of the Bavarians.

Muller was one of the players who reportedly did not see eye-to-eye with Ancelotti as he spent increasing time on the bench, and struggled for form. Nonetheless, it appears the forward will have a new lease of life under the new regime, with Heynckes declaring his admiration for the player as a leader.

He told Goal, “In team hierarchies, it’s necessary that players are leaders both on the pitch and in the dressing room. Thomas can do that. He’s smart enough, and we also recognise everything he’s already done for this club. He’s still a tremendous player.”

The Monchengladbach-born mentor added of Hummels and Boateng, “We need a hierarchy and leaders that can decide on issues that concern the team, for example Mats Hummels or Jerome Boateng.

“They’re world champions and proven players. When they’re fit they’re superb players. They also have to want to be leaders. You can only do that through your performances and your footballing intelligence, and also your standing in the team.”