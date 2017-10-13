Bundesliga Matchday 8: Leaders Dortmund face Leipzig test

It’s back to business in the Bundesliga after the international break as Borussia Dortmund’s fine start to the campaign is about to get its sternest test yet with a home tie against RB Leipzig.

Eyes will also be on FC Bayern Munich as they play their first game under coach Jupp Heynckes following his return to the club for a fourth spell in charge.

Dortmund face Leipzig test

The outstanding tie of Matchday Eight is undoubtedly at Signal-Iduna Park, where leaders Borussia Dortmund take on last season’s surprise success story RB Leipzig.

Peter Bosz’s side have taken the league by storm in its early stages, setting numerous records along the way. They have won all but one of their seven games (a 0-0 draw at Freiburg) while scoring a hatful of goals to boot. Dortmund have been outstanding in both attack and defence, conceding just two goals in those games while netting an incredible 19 at the other end.

🔝 @BVB stretch the gap at the top to 5️⃣ points ahead of @FCBayernEN after seven matchdays 👀 pic.twitter.com/eDs1mJ9L2l — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) October 1, 2017

Key to that defensive success has been the form of centre-backs Sokratis and Marc Barta, who have formed a strong partnership that some have christened Dortmund’s second “yellow wall”. That wall is likely to be tested right down to its foundations on Saturday when it comes up against the attacking talents of Leipzig’s forward line of Emil Forsberg, Marcel Sabitzer and five goal Timo Werner (provided he is fit after three games out with a neck injury). With Naby Keita pulling the strings in midfield for the Bulls, it will be a good measure of how strong Bosz’s Dortmund side really are.

Sokratis and Bartra in action for Dortmund.

Despite his team’s stellar start, the 53-year old Dutchman is fully aware that Dortmund are only as good as their last result and has refused to get carried away.

“I’m not patting myself on my shoulder. The mood can change quickly, so we have to continue working well,” he said this week.

“If you stand up (to the challenge), everything is easy and you are still a team, even if it is not so good (at certain times during the course of the season).”

Leipzig, who sit six points behind the leaders, will be desperate for a positive result to keep pace with Dortmund after a lacklustre start to the season that has seen them lose twice in the Bundesliga and both their Champions League ties.

Whatever transpires, let’s just hope that all the action takes place on the pitch on Saturday evening and there is no repeat of last year’s violence towards Leipzig fans by the Dortmund faithful.

Can Bayern bounce back under Heynckes?

The other focus for the Bundesliga this weekend will be whether Bayern Munich can rediscover their mojo now that 72-year old Jupp Heynckes has returned to take the place of Carlo Ancelotti.

A victim of player power, Ancelotti was forced out after unrest created by his alleged relaxed attitude to training.

How players who have not previously been coached by their new veteran tactician react to his training and man management methods will be key to whether Bayern can kickstart their season, although this is something that hard taskmaster Heynckes has remedied just a few days into his tenure if Robert Lewandowski is to be believed.

Bayern may be in second place and just five points behind Dortmund, but this is a full-blown crisis in Bavaria when compared to the standard set in recent years.

Freiburg are the visitors to the Allianz Arena this weekend, but they are unlikely to roll over having lost just twice so far this campaign (they have drawn four of their other five games.)

Still, Bayern should be strong enough to get back on the winning track provided the return of king Jupp has had the desired effect.