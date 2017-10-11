Bosz: The mood can be different quickly

Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz says he is not celebrating his early success too quickly, as he is all to aware that a change in fortunes could lead to criticism of his methods.

After taking over at the helm from Thomas Tuchel, Bosz has guided Dortmund to first place in the Bundesliga where they currently enjoy a five point advantage over FC Bayern München.

With six wins and one draw in their opening seven league matches, it appears the side have chosen well in selecting the former Ajax Amsterdam mentor as Tuchel’s successor. However, the form in the UEFA Champions League has been less convincing with back-to-back defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

As such, the 53-year-old believes that staying focused on the job at hand is important, and that staying grounded as a collective could be critical to continued success.

He told the side’s broadcasting station BVB Total, “I’m not patting myself on my shoulder. The mood can change quickly, so we have to continue working well.

“If you stand up, everything is easy and you are still a team, even if it is not so good.”