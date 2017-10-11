Werner boost for Leipzig ahead of Dortmund clash

RB Leipzig have been boosted by the news that prolific striker Timo Werner could be available to face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 21-year-old missed Germany's recent World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan after suffering a neck injury in a UEFA Champions League defeat to Besiktas.

Werner also sat out the league victory over FC Koln, Bulls head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl is said to be hopeful that the striking sensation will be ready after picking up the intensity of his workload at training this week.

The Germany international hit 21 goals in 31 appearances for his club last season and already has five league goals in six matches this term. Currently, Leipzig trail leaders BVB by six points in fourth position.

A post on the Bulls' official Twitter account read: "A number of internationals are already back on board, so let's get this prep underway! A certain Timo Werner is also out on the pitch, doing some individual running exercises."