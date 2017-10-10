Muller: No time for settling in

FC Bayern München forward Thomas Muller claims there’s a real excitement amongst the squad to return to first-team training after the international break.

With Jupp Heynckes returning to the Bundesliga champions last week, he’s had to deal with most of his star players being away from the training ground, but Muller spoke of his delight at having his former coach back.

“We’re looking forward to this week’s training,” he told FC Bayern TV, with Jerome Boateng, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, Sebastian Rudy and Robert Lewandowski all arriving last to the training ground.

“They left us with the best memories in 2013, so we’ll try to follow on from that,” Muller added in reference to Heynckes and his assistants, Peter Hermann and Hermann Gerland.

“They’re a familiar team who bring a lot of joy and complement each other well, which can only help us. There’s no time for settling in.”

Muller scored 23 goals and registered 17 assists in 47 games during the 2012/13 treble-winning campaign in which Heynckes announced his retirement.