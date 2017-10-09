Heynckes ready to help ‘unsettled’ James

New FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes admits the language barrier is making life very difficult for James Rodriguez in the Bundesliga.

The Colombia international was brought to the Allianz Arena on an initial two-year loan from Real Madrid in July by former Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti.

But a hamstring injury sustained in pre-season saw James make a late start to the campaign, with his competitive debut coming against Hoffenheim in the league on September 9.

The 26-year-old playmaker has managed just five appearances in all competitions for the Bavarian giants this term, and the sacking of Ancelotti has prompted speculation that he is eager to return to Madrid.

🎙 "We'll get back to winning ways with our fans behind us!"#FCBayernTV caught up with Jupp #Heynckes ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kCslQ4YtSC — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 9, 2017

Heynckes, who replaced Ancelotti at the helm last week to return for a fourth stint in Munich, says the fact that James doesn’t speak German is hardly helping his cause, but feels some advice might help.

Speaking at his presentation to the press, the 72-year-old said: “James Rodriguez doesn’t speak German. German football is very different to football in South America. It’s a very difficult situation for a young player.

“However, he has to know that he can count on my support and my help because I like players with talent and I believe he has a lot of talent.

“I’ve seen his games for Real Madrid but I don’t know him personally. When they come back [from the international break], I’m going to talk with them and give them some advice.”

