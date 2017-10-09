Heynckes: It’s my job to restore belief

Recently-appointed FC Bayern München coach Jupp Heynckes believes restoring players’ confidence and then catching Bundesliga leaders, Borussia Dortmund, are among his priorities.

The 72-year-old was brought back on board to lead the Bavarians for the rest of the 2017/18 season, after previous coach Carlo Ancelotti was let go following Bayern’s uncertain start to the campaign.

During his time with Bayern over three earlier separate spells, Heynckes has won three Bundesliga titles, one UEFA Champions League crown, a single DFB-Pokal Cup trophy as well as a hat-trick of DFB-Supercup honours.

Nonetheless, the respected Monchengladbach-born mentor has laid out some of his goals during what will be his fourth stint in charge of the German giants.

He told a press conference at the club’s Sabener Strasse training complex on Monday, “It’s my job to restore belief in ourselves, not to talk about our aims for the season. Dortmund have a five-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, and the way they’re playing it’s going to be very difficult to knock them off their perch.

“There’s no point talking about our objectives just yet. I need to restore the players’ confidence in themselves. I know they can do it, but they need to believe they can improve. It’ll be good to get back into a normal rhythm (after the international break). I know what we have to do.”