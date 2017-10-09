Podolski: I trust Heynckes with Bayern

Former FC Bayern München and Germany star Lukas Podolski believes Jupp Heynckes is the perfect coach to lead the Bavarians, as he will stabilise the club.

The 32-year-old, who now plays his football for Vissel Kobe in Japan’s J1 League, spent a short time under Heynckes during his spell with Bayern from 2006 until 2009.

BREAKING: Jupp #Heynckes will take over as #FCBayern head coach until the end of the season. A post shared by FC Bayern Official (@fcbayern) on Oct 6, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

The 72-year-old famously won the UEFA Champions League in 2012/13 and also brought in a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal Cup in the same season. Thereafter, he retired but will now take charge of side until the end of the season in the wake of Carlo Ancelotti’s departure.

Nonetheless, Podolski, who scored 49 goals in 130 appearances for Die Mannschaft before retiring in March this year, takes the view that Bayern have found a good candidate to get the side’s below average start to 2017/18 back on track.

He told Cologne-based newspaper Express, “If the rumours are true, and there was genuinely unrest among the squad, then Heynckes is the right man for the job.

“He is extremely calm, both as a coach and as a person. You feel good playing for him. He also has a fun side, a bit like Peter Stoger in Cologne. I trust him with Bayern.”