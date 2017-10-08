Bosz predicts billion-transfer mark

Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz says the current inflated transfer values will continue to increase in European football.

Neymar's recent world-record €222 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain resulted in Bosz losing the services of Ousmane Dembele, who was the Brazilian's replacement at the Camp Nou in a €105m deal.

And with Kylian Mbappe's loan switch at PSG from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco set to be made permanent for an astronomical €180m next year, as the second-highest transfer fee, Bosz has tipped the fees to reach the 10-figure mark soon.

"I think we will experience a football player being transferred in a total package worth €1 billion," the Dutchman told Sport Bild.

One of his star players, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is someone Bosz feels money won't be able to replace in his youthful squad after the Gabon international was linked with an exit from Signal Iduna Park during the off-season.

"He's not only important to the team because he scores goals, but because he always gives 100 percent, whether it's in games or in training," Bosz said.

"He's almost more than a footballer. He's a great man and a real leader."