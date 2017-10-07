Reus desperate to overcome injury nightmare

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus says he is desperate to get over the raft of serious injuries he has suffered with for club and country in recent seasons.

After coming back for BVB in November last year from an injury for the then Thomas Tuchel-coached outfit, the 28-year-old quickly rediscovered his best form as he hit seven Bundesliga goals in 17 appearances.

However, as fate would have it, he was injured on the last day of the German domestic season in the 2-1 DFP-Pokal Cup final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. Reus ruptured a cruciate ligament in his knee and it is unclear when he could return for Dortmund this season.

Nonetheless, whilst the player says he is eager for a return, rushing back from such a serious injury isn’t something he is willing to do. He told GQ magazine, “As top players, we earn a lot of money, but sometimes we pay a hefty price with our health. I would give away all the money to be healthy again, to be able to do my job. To do what I love, to play football.

“I don’t want to set a date right now. I will be back on the pitch again when my body tells me that it’s ready. When the first challenge comes, the first shot, the first unlucky situation then you obviously ask yourself, is the knee alright?

“When it all looks positive, the you know, that you can play to your full strength. Whether that is in January, February or March, I do not know and it does not matter to me either.”