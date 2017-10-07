Ancelotti: I just want a rapport with people

Carlo Ancelotti says he worked hard to have a good relationship with his players at FC Bayern München after being sacked for a poor rapport.

Speaking in Turin as he received a prize for his book ‘Il Leader Calmo’, the 58-year-old former Reggiana, Parma, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and FC Bayern München boss, was happy to joke abut his recent dismissal.

Ancelotti was fired after losing 3-0 to PSG in the Champions League, but reports of player unrest under his tutelage had started much earlier.

A relaxed Ancelotti said: “I would’ve been here to pick up this award anyway, but just to be sure, Bayern told me to take an early vacation.

“I don’t know if my way of approaching the work is the right one. When I left Madrid, they told me I was too close to the players, then Bayern fired me because they said I had a bad rapport with the players.

“I just want to have a rapport with people.”

Ancelotti also played down rumours he could replace Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura.

“I still want to work and train every day, so I haven’t thought about taking on an international job. I’ll be the Coach of Italy in the moment when I no longer want to train every day, of course assuming the Nazionale would think of someone like me.”