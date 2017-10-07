Neuer injury to keep him out until January

Manuel Neuer could be sidelined for another six months after his broken metatarsal looks to be worse then first feared.

The FC Bayern München and Germany goalkeeper first suffered an injury in the second leg of Bayern’s Champions League quarter-final defeat to Real Madrid in April before damaging his metatarsal again in September.

He is now only expecting to make a January return.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the 31-year-old said: “The wound has to stay clean and heal by itself.

“Then the healing within the foot takes place. That can even take half a year.”